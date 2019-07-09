1934 — 2019
Loretta Lee Haase, age 84, joined her Lord and Savior while surrounded by family, on June 15, 2019.
She was the sixth of seven girls.
She married Warren (Gene) Haase on September 25, 1952 and was married 58 years until Gene passed away in 2011.
She is survived by their children, Rodger (Nancy) of Salem; Vicki (Jonathan) Marney of Woodburn; and Phillip (Bert) of Lebanon; along with 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She lived most of her life near Corvallis and attended King’s Circle Assembly of God, Albany First Assembly, and Zion Lutheran Church.
Family and friends are invited to a potluck remembrance at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at 30446 Townsend Rd, Lebanon. For directions and details, please call or text 541-990-9495.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.