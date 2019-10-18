February 19, 1934 — October 15, 2019
Loretta Faye Mathis died peacefully on October 15, 2019.
Loretta leaves behind three children, Tony Aiello, Terry Aiello and Cheri Jablownoski and assorted grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Joneth Lucht and Melinda Bean.
Her interment will be in Roswell, New Mexico per her wishes.
Loretta was a force of nature. She was a tall, beautiful blonde with poise and style. She had an infectious sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. She was a member of the Enduring A’s and a Taco Tuesday Social Club, an avid reader and baker. Loretta was also a member of Beit Am in Corvallis.
We, who knew Loretta, were better for having known her. She will be missed by all who loved her.
