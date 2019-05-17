July 28, 1953 —May 10, 2019
Lonnie Lee Spencer, 65, master mower and leaf blower, died suddenly on May 10, 2019 from cardiac arrest.
He was born to Berna Lee (Williams) and Denny Leroy Spencer on July 28, 1953 in Oakridge, Oregon.
Lonnie adored his grandchildren, Gradi, Paisley and Kennedy. He was a kid magnet, always giving them a hard time. He loved his son, Kelsi and daughter-in-law, Schae, and all of Kelsi’s buddies as if they were his own children.
He was a lover of Coors Light and was a pizza connoisseur. He was the best French toast maker around and thought he was a food critic! Ha ha! He loved Tabasco and ate it on everything! Lonnie was a great history teacher with no degree. He taught many children how to drive. He was a gear head and Mr. Fix it.
A man with a million friends, he was always lending a hand and always had an opinion, like it or not! He was always trying to get a laugh out of people. Lonnie loved westerns and car shows. He was the king of the property with a million rules!
Lonnie went to school in Arcata, California in his childhood and graduated from Central Linn High School in 1972. He was a super C.L. track star.
He was a diesel mechanic in the US Navy.
He met the love of his life, Katherine ((Liday) Spencer in March 3, 1979 in Brownsville, Oregon. It was love at first sight and they were never apart since that day. They were married on June 7, 1980 and would have celebrated 39 years of marriage in June.
Lonnie’s family includes wife, Kathy Spencer; son, Kelsi Spencer and wife, Schae; grandchildren, Gradi Cole, Paisley Drew and Kennedy Leslee; siblings, Kathy Haywood (Mike), Diana Spencer (Gary), Joni Dorsey (Ken), Tammy Aldrich (Joe) and Randy Spencer (Melinda); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and too many friends to list. You all know who you are!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Berna Lee and Denny.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
See you on the other side, Sweetie.
Under direction of Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
