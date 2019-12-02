October 22, 1941 — November 20, 2019
Remembered in Love.
Lonnie Crewse of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. He was born October 22, 1941 in Mountain Grove, Missouri to Walter Samual Crewse and Grace Rosemary (Hanna) Crewse. Lonnie moved to Dayton, Washington in 1952 as a young child with his family. Times were tough so Lonnie entered the work force at a young age to help support the family. He worked at numerous lumber mills from Hines mill in Bates/Baker City to John Day and Junction City. In 1975, he started working for Georgia Pacific Pulp and Paper Mill in Toledo until he retired in 2004. He eventually settled in the Willamette Valley.
Lonnie married Patricia Darline (Winnett) Crewse on October 27, 1961 in Lewiston, Idaho. They were married for 56 ½ years before Patricia passed away on May 10, 2018. In his younger years Lonnie enjoyed anything that involved the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, boating, camping, motorcycles, and raising horses, He even coached little league baseball for a few years. He loved spending time with his family and co-workers. Going to CB jamborees (Missouri Male), cook outs, picnics, and races.
Lonnie is survived by his younger brother Ronnie Ray Crewse (Margie) of Yoncalla. Daughters Lesa Dawn Cathcart Crewse and Lonna Crewse Page both of Lebanon. Son Kurtis Ray Crewse (Kathy) of Logsden. Grandchildren Casey Crewse (Jessica), Kyle Crewse (Shayla), Amanda Partridge (Chris), Angela Cathcart (Brad), Leah Crewse (Shae), Nicole (Crewse) Rojo, Aaron Page (Karlee), Kayla Crewse and Kason Crewse. And 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Darline (Winnett) Crewse. Sisters Willa (Sammy) Vanderpool and Violet (Wilma) Crewse. Brother Henry Walter Crewse and a granddaughter Jamie Dawn Bearden.
A private family memorial service is being planned for a later date in eastern Oregon for both Lonnie and Patricia Crewse, per their request.
