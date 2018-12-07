September 12, 1939 — October 13, 2018

LoErna Charlene Koch Palmer Simpson was born on September 12 1939 in Newton, Kansas.

She passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on October 13 2018 in Albany.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday December 15, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave, Corvallis.

