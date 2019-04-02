August 20, 1943 — March 22, 2019
Linda Kay (Hergert) Bjornson, was born August 20, 1943, to Clara and Edward Hergert in Royal, Nebraska. The family moved to Bend, Oregon, when she was four-years-old, and to Lebanon when she was 10 years old.
She attended Sweet Home High School and worked in a variety of retail positions over the course of her lifetime. She was a longtime employee at the Knot Hole Market in Lebanon and became a welcoming and familiar face to many. Always a hard worker, at times she worked two full-time jobs to provide for her family and cared for her parents in their later years.
Eventually she earned her Certified Nursing Assistant license and worked in home health before retiring.
Linda was a devoted wife, caring daughter, loving mother and proud grandmother. Her children's friends often called her mom and she readily adopted anyone who needed a mother figure. When she wasn’t working, Linda enjoyed reading, fishing, gardening, game shows, and playing cards. Her children will remember a fun-loving mother who was an excellent cook, often singing or making up songs, and always up for a drive in the country.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred T. Bjornsen.
She is survived by her sisters, Donna Dodrill of Terrebonne, Oregon, Ellen Lengacher of Deary, Idaho; brother, Edward Hergert of Lebanon; son, Daniel Hergert and his wife, Annie of Sweet Home, daughter, Danell Bjornson and her husband, Paul Hitchcock of Portland, son, Fred Bjornson Jr. and his wife, Krystan, of Lebanon, and 10 grandchildren.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on April 13 at Rock Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on June 29 at Waterloo Park in Waterloo, Oregon. Additional announcements regarding her memorial will be made publicly on Linda's Facebook page.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.