October 9, 1941 — April 9, 2019
Lillian “Lorene” Bute, 77, of Lebanon, died Tuesday.
Lorene was born on October 9, 1941 in Borger Texas, the daughter of Dean and Lillian Oglevie. She was the youngest of six children; four sisters and one brother. At a very young age, her family moved from Texas to Artesia, New Mexico.
Lorene met the love of her life, the handsome US Airman John Bute, in a bowling alley in Roswell, New Mexico. They married on September 9, 1962 in Artesia on his birthday (so it would be easy for him to remember) and were married for 55 wonderful years before John passed in 2016.
They moved to Minnesota shortly after their wedding but their time in frigid Minnesota was short, as her love of warm weather called her back to the ‘Land of Enchantment.”
In 1978, they decided to move to the Pacific Northwest and settled in Lebanon. She worked for the phone company in Lebanon for over 24 years, where she developed many lasting friendships.
Lorene had many interests but especially loved her family, friends, walking, exercising, shopping, competitive games, visits to local casinos, travel and competing for the most steps with friends and family on her fitbit.
Lorene was a beautiful, kind and caring person to everyone she met. She had a wonderful and happy spirit which endeared her to many. She was a shining example of one of her favorite quotes: “do what is right and honest and have a happy life.”
Lorene is survived by her son, Monte Bute; daughter, Renita and her husband, Pete Drake; her five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
