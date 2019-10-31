December 2, 1922 — October 11, 2019
Our beloved Mom, Auntie, and Mimi has passed away at the age of 96. It’s difficult to put into words what she has meant to us! The strongest woman we’ve ever known, she endured the deaths of three husbands and a son. She served thousands as a gifted nurse and nurse practitioner.
The matriarch of our family, her sharp wit and zest for life were there until her final moments. She had a great sense of style, loved to dance, garden, play bridge, travel and shop at garage sales. Her whole life, she only knew how to be herself, unabashed and uninhibited. She had an unshakable and contagious faith; a tenacious love for others. She told her family often, “I love you more.”
That legacy of love will be carried on in her children, John Jones of Arizona and Debi and Dan Nelson, of Corvallis; her stepchildren, Lanee Geisen and Mark Jensen of Colorado; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Katrina and Jordan Gama, Jude, Rhett, Shaela, Celeste and Lydia of Corbett, Oregon, Molly and Spencer Nelson of Oregon, Ian and Sarah Nelson and their children, Greyer and Ruby Nelson of Colorado.
We’re celebrating her life from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on November 9 at Stoneybook Clubhouse in Corvallis.
