September 2, 1959 — September 2, 2018
Leslie L. Cheshier, of Foster, left our world the same day he emerged, 59 years ago. He was born in Lebanon to Lavern Le Roy and Janet D. (Hufford) Johnson.
He was raised in Lacomb as well as the family homestead in Foster. He married Dawn (Mayhew) and together they raised Krystle.
Les worked as hard as he played. He had a host of talents from logging, machinist, mechanic, excavator, and was a true farm boy through and through. He had a passion for hot rods and motorcycles; the more acceleration, the better. He lived in the moment. Les loved everything outdoors and saw beauty everywhere. He will be remembered for his compassion and kind heart. There isn’t anything Les wouldn’t do to help someone or an animal in need.
In addition to many friends and loved ones, Les will be missed by his surviving family; mother Janet Gordon of Foster; brother Mark Cheshier of Foster; sister Wanda Hamar of Lebanon; step-daughter Krystle Miller (Cody) and grandson Trenten Miller of Lebanon; nephews Edwin Eby, Daniel Stotz and niece Samantha Stotz, all of Lebanon.
Les was preceded in death by his father Laverne; sister Christy and wife Dawn.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Wanda Cheshier - Hamar’s Home, 28892 Santiam Terrace, Lebanon. Please join us to commemorate this remarkable man.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
