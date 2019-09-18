December 22, 1928 — May 27, 2019
Leonard Edward Peters was born to Edward and Mary Peters in Narka, Kansas on December 22, 1928. He lived for 90 years, four months and three days. He grew up during the depression, but the hardships were nothing new for his family which was of Czech descent. He attended schools in Narka and walked 2 ½ miles both ways to school and home. He was joined by brother, Albert and sister, Marlene by the time he was ten.
Farming was hard for those in Kansas due to lack of feed, seed and water caused by the dust storms. Dust was in and on everything. The roads were rutted and had potholes. It was said that they all ate so much dust as they lived through those hard times.
Leonard accepted Jesus Christ at the age of 12 and at the age of 15, was baptized in the Presbyterian Church, where his God-fearing parents attended.
Leonard graduated from Narka High School on May 30, 1948, in a class of about 17.
By October 14, 1948, he had enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for 22 years. He served at Alameda NAS for nine years (three tours), Japan for three years, Hawaii for six years (two tours) and three years at Whidby Island, Washington. He also served on the USS Coral Sea and the USS Princeton. It was found that his job as Store Keeper in supplying the planes was better served on land. Leonard retired July 1, 1970 as a CPO E7.
While serving in Alameda, California Naval Air Station, he met and later married Winifred Larrsen in 1961. Winnie joined him as he served in Hawaii and Whidby Island.
After his retirement, they bought a house on Burkhart Street where Skippy Peanut Butter was founded.
In March of 1999, Winnie passed away.
Leonard joined a grief support group and met Linda Coffey, who had lost her husband in November 1998. Linda moved to Albany in May of 2001 to care for her mother, Doris Winter, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. On June 22, 2004, Leonard and Linda married at Calvary Community Church, a country church in Albany with Pastor Martin Haase officiating.
Leonard loved to go to thrift stores and yard sales. He said that his nickname was “Free” because the free boxes were his favorite thing at yard sales. He spent many hours puttering in the yard and in his two sheds. He was a rather quiet man who loved the Lord, reading his Bible, and going to the Men’s breakfast at Calvary Community Church.
Leonard was preceded in death by his father, Edward Peters; mother, Mary Sterba Peters; brother, Albert Peters; brother-in-law, Dennis Robbins; first wife, Winifred Peters; stepson, Gary Larrsen; and nephew, Eldon Robbins.
Leonard is survived by his sister, Marlene Robbins and her five children and families; wife, Linda Peters and her five children and families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leonard’s name for the Missionaries at Calvary Community Church or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on September 21, 2019 at Calvary Community Church (35764 Knox Butte Road E, Albany, OR 97322). A graveside service will take place in Munden, Kansas at Tabor Cemetery at a later date.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
