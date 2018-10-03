September 27, 1939 — September 23, 2018
Leon Douglas Colgan was born in Salem, Oregon, on September 27, 1939. His parents were Harold and Jane Colgan. In 1945, they moved to Hubbard, Oregon, on a 20-acre farm. He attended Hubbard Grade School and was active in the Hubbard Community Church and ultimately graduated from North Marion Union High School.
He met and married his wife Karlene Parker Voget in 1959 and they had two sons, Martin D Colgan and Darin S Colgan.
He worked very hard at everything he attempted to do, including surveyor for the State of Oregon, managing two large ranching operations in southern Oregon and finishing with a career with the USDA Forest Service. He was a member of the Alsea Fire Department for 20 years and was the chief for a number of those years.
He had a great love of cars beginning with a 1946 Plymouth and ending with a 1963 Studebaker Avanti, a T top Grand National and a 1931 coupe. He belonged to a car club and enjoyed going to car shows and talking about cars.
Doug leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Karlene; and his two sons, Martin (Jolene) and Darin (Grace). He is also survived by four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dr. Russell Colgan and Dennis Colgan.
