October 19, 1948 — March 3, 2019
Len, 70, passed away at home Sunday evening, March 3, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Len will be laid to rest with his father, Lenthal Homer Conlee, in the Willamette National Military Cemetery, Portland, Oregon, as he requested. A celebration of life is planned for a later date in Prescott, Washington.
Please make any contribution to Walla Walla Hospice or Prescott Lions Club through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt funeral home, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.
