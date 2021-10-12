Lenora Clewell

Lenora lived in the Albany area most of her life. In 1976, she moved to Jefferson and in 1979 she married James E. Clewell. She worked at National Frozen Foods for more than 30 years, retiring as a Quality Control Supervisor in 1997.

Lenora was an active member of the Albany Seventh Day Adventist Church since 1993. She served as Sabbath School Teacher and Superintendent, greeter, and deaconess. With her church, she traveled to Mexico to help build an orphanage. She was also a volunteer at Meals on Wheels for more than 22 years. Lenora's passion was sewing and quilting. She made numerous quilts which were donated to hospice house. She also sewed pillowcase dresses that were sent to children in Africa. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, volunteering, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.