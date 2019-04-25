June 24, 1927 — April 22, 2019
Lena Berniece (Kropf) Schmucker, 91, of Albany, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home at Quail Run.
She was born at home near Harrisburg, Oregon to Frank and Annie (Hostetler) (Smucker) Kropf. Being the youngest of ten children, she didn’t have a name until age 3. She was just called “Baby.”
She attended grade school at Alford, a country school near Harrisburg. Later, she attended Eastern Mennonite College, Goshen College, and graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She taught school in Oregon at Grand Prairie, Waterloo, Tennessee, Fairview Christian School, and one year in Mexico.
On May 29, 1977, she married Amos Schmucker.
She was a member of Fairview Mennonite Church and was in a ladies quartet called “The Joybells” for many years.
She enjoyed traveling at home and abroad. Her travels took her to Europe, Mexico, India, Paraguay, Canada, etc.; a total of 33 countries.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews; and four adopted grandchildren, Caleb Kropf, David Kropf, Maria Kropf, and Mark Kropf.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; all nine of her siblings, Orval Smucker, Herman Smucker, Merle Kropf, Lloyd Kropf, Ray Kropf, Ruth Neuschwander, Elsie Knox, Verena Warfel, Lela Kropf; and 12 nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Alford Cemetery. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Fairview Mennonite Church.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
