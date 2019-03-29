November 21, 1934 — March 24, 2019
On Sunday, March 24, 2019 Len C. Fetters, 84, of Scio passed away at home.
The son of Andy and Velma (Shellenbarger) Fetters, he was born in Mansfield, Missouri.
Len married Alta Halliwell January 30, 1957 in Albany.
Len is survived by his wife, Alta; children, Kathy (Dan) Bateman, Cindy (Bruce) Coakley, and Rusty (Lisa) Fetters; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents; sisters, Helen, Arlene, and Karen; and grandson, Dirk.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3030 Grand Prairie Rd, Albany.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
