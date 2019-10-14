May 1, 1933 — October 8, 2019
Leland was born on May 1, 1933 to Lawrence and Myrtle Gibbs and was one of seven children, with siblings Evelyn, Allen, Marvin, LaVonne, Warren, and Shirley.
He spent most of his childhood in Neosho Falls, Kansas before joining the Navy, with brother, Warren in 1953, serving together on the USS Toledo heavy cruiser ship. His brothers, Allen and Marvin served in the Army at the same time.
While stationed in Bainbridge, Maryland, he met his wife, Adrianne of nearly 50 years. Together, they had three sons, Ron, Dennis, and Dean.
Their family moved to Lebanon where they owned and operated Gibbs Furniture for over 30 years.
Leland is survived by his sons, Dennis and wife, Charlotte, Dean and wife, Dorthy, all of Lebanon; sister, LaVonne of Kansas; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife, Adrianne; son, Ron; and five siblings.
At Leland's request, the family will hold a private graveside service at IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Adrianne and son, Ron.
Memorial contributions can be made to Willamette Manor, 176 W C Street, Lebanon OR.
