October 8, 1936 — April 10, 2019
Leila “Nadine” Barker, 82, of Lebanon passed away peacefully Wednesday, with her sister, Rita and caregiver, Mickey Yordy by her side, after a long battle with breast/lung cancer and congestive heart failure.
Nadine was born October 8, 1936 to Clifford Calvin and Lola Esther (Wycoff) Nicholson in Wilsonville, Nebraska.
She lived in Wilsonville and Lebanon, Nebraska until her family moved, first to Medford in 1947 and then to Sweet Home in 1949.
In 1951, she married Wayne Black of Sweet Home. They separated and she moved to Lebanon in 1963 where she has lived since. In 1965, she married Jimmie Barker.
She was proud of the fact that she had opened and closed both Cornets stores in Lebanon. Following the second store closing, she finally found a new home working at The Oaks for several years before she retired. She was continually knitting or crocheting everything from sweaters to stuffed animals.
She was also a longtime member of the Lebanon Genealogy Society, where she spent many hours staring at microfiche and finding long lost relatives until her failing health prevented it.
In March 2018, she gave up her home of 45 years and moved to “(her) other home, The Oaks” in Lebanon.
The family would like to give special thanks to her caregiver and special friend of the past year, Mickey Yordy and her son, Jonathan. They would also like to thank the staff of The Oaks Lebanon and Evergreen Hospice.
Nadine is survived by sons, David (Peggy) Black of Jefferson, Larry (Donna) Black of Salem, Jim Barker of Richfield, Utah, Jerry (Marilyn) Barker of Fairfield, California; daughters, Virginia (Ken) Stanley of Sigurd, Utah, Nancy (David) Keaton of Centralia, Washington; unofficial adopted daughter, Jane Hill of Vancouver Washington; brother, Everett (Pat) Nicholson of Salem; sisters, Elaine (Earl) Harcrow of Sweet Home and Rita (Ted) Holder of Cottage Grove; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and several foster children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lola; first husband Wayne Black; second husband, Jimmie Barker; son, Ronald Everett Black; sister, Jeanette Seiber; nephew, Allen; grandson, Jeremy Barker; and niece, Gaye Huerta.
Viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Gilliland Cemetery. Reception will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Chapel Youth Center, 42250 Ames Creek Road, Sweet Home.
In lieu of flowers, Nadine would have preferred donations be made in her name to Safehaven Humane Society of Tangent.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
