February 6, 1930 — March 1, 2019
Lee Bratcher passed into his eternal home on Friday, March 1, at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Lee was born in Fort Riley, Kansas, to Sylvester and Dora Bratcher. He had three siblings: sister, Kathleen and twin brothers, Floyd and Fred. His family moved around a bit for work and he lived in Arkansas, Arizona and Missouri.
He was married to Jenny McCollum on September 23, 1950; she passed in August 1988. The couple had two children, Michael and Shawn.
Lee served in the Korean War aboard the USS Southerland as a seaman first class and on the USS Dixie, where he learned a trade as lithographic pressman.
After being discharged from the Navy, Lee and Jenny moved to Portland where he attended Pacific Bible College, now Warner Pacific University.
He was a member of Church of God and United Presbyterian Churches.
Lee worked as a graphics art printer for 40 years in the Portland area.
He enjoyed collecting old books, book binding, perfecting the art of Gold Gilding, chess, Theological discussions and singing.
Lee was preceded in death by two other wives, Loralyn Thomas and MaryAnn Nehls.
Lee lived his last six years at Quail Run Assisted Living, Mennonite Village.
Lee is survived by sister, Kathleen Bratcher; son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Candy; daughter, Shawn Nevin and son-in-law, Dan; grandsons, Travis Nevin and wife, Michelle, David Nevin, Jay Nevin, Cole Bratcher and wife, Luz, Jameson Bratcher and wife, Blaze; granddaughter, Jocelyn; great-grandsons, Linus and Frankie; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or charities, his family requests donating a book to your local library in memory of Lee Bratcher, who loved books.
A graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery (date to be announced at later time).
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
