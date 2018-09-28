1936 — April 12, 2018
Born in Arkansas, LaVerne’s parents died early and his aunt raised him. He finished high school in the middle of the year and at 17, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany with Elvis Presley. He often spoke of what a nice man Elvis was and he often attended parties at his off-base home. He was an Army Ranger and he first came to Oregon State University as part of the ROTC program. He served in the Army with distinction and retired as a Master Sergeant.
He became a college recruiter and academic counselor for the Educational Opportunities Program (EOP) at Oregon State University in 1981. He focused his work on providing information and outreach to communities of color, especially in the Portland area, for much of his career in EOP. LaVerne served as the first and most important point of contact for generations of students who came to OSU in pursuit of a college education.
He was well-known across campus and around the state for the wraparound support and encouragement that he offered to any student — support and encouragement that helped so many students successfully find their way and thrive as students of color on a predominantly-white campus.
In addition to his main roles, LaVerne also created and co-taught a class on African American Issues, years before the Ethnic Studies program was created at OSU. He was also a founding partner in the creation and teaching of the annual Student Development Seminar, a leadership retreat which identified and supported 25 years of emerging student leaders.
LaVerne also served on the OSU Faculty Senate and on innumerable campus initiatives focused on creating a more inclusive community. He retired from OSU in 2006, but his work continues to ripple out through all of the students who were lucky enough to have his support.
He was very active in community theatre both at the Valley Barn Theatre and at Albany Civic Theatre where he took the best actor honor for his portrayal of Hoke in "Driving Miss Daisy." His support of the University Theatre at Oregon State was crucial. Charlotte Headrick says that without LaVerne’s support, she would not have been able to cast "Angels in America." He was also crucial in helping with the first all African-American play, "Fences," on the Main Stage at OSU.
He was a member of a legendary poker game. For twenty-five years, every month, the group met to play poker. Michael Beachley and Larry Griggs were members of the game. With a pot of chili on the stove, they played friendly poker.
One student wrote, “He wanted us to be successful at OSU. As a graduate of OSU, I will be forever grateful for his support over the years.”
He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Stander; his sons, Marcus and LaMont; and his daughter, LaReina.
He was preceded in death by his son, Sean.
He was interred at the Oregon National Cemetery in Portland.
