May 29, 1936 — March 25, 2019
Laura Koerner Jones, formerly of Corvallis, passed peacefully from this world on March 25, 2019 in Rock Island, Illinois.
Kind, generous, creative, quiet, and determined, Laura enjoyed the company of family and friends. She loved books, gardening, history, and animals, especially cats.
Born May 29, 1936, in Miles City, Montana, Laura graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington and earned a B.A. from Knox College and a M.A. from Western Illinois University. Ever passionate for social justice, she initiated and led services for women and youth.
Laura’s parents, Robert Koerner and Laura (Jones) Koerner predeceased her.
Her sisters, Bertha Morrell and Roberta (Glenn) Campbell of Tacoma, Washington, will greatly miss her, as will her son, Chris Lehmann and wife, Deborah Epstein of Washington, DC; and her daughter, Debra Vanasse Ferency and husband, Guy Michael Ferency of Warrenton, Oregon. Laura had four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She and special friend Bea Trujillo shared many happy years together.
Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Moline, Illinois.
Memorials may be sent to the family.
