December 10, 1939 — April 22, 2019
Larry T. Rictor born in Corvallis on December 10, 1939 to Harold A. Rictor Sr and Oma Flava Higgins Rictor. He was raised by his dad and mother, Betty J. Burres Rictor on a small farm in Irish Bend near Monroe Oregon. He went to school at Central Grade School and attended high school in Monroe.
In April of 1957, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving on the air craft carrier USS Lexington CVA 16 until his discharge in October 1960.
He worked in the sand and gravel business for 34 years; ten at CS& G and 24 at Green and White Rock Products. When he retired in April 2000, he and his wife, Rhonda wanted to travel and they made several trips to the mid-west to see family and sightsee.
His wife, Rhonda F. Downing Rictor of 47 years passed away on December 4, 2007.
In 2008, he met this wonderful lady named Linda G. Burris Davis. They were married on July 15, 2008 in Corvallis. They took several trips to central and North and South of the USA.
He was a life member in the NRA, NW Hunter Association, and USS Lexington CVA 16 Association. He was also a member of the Moose in Corvallis until their closing, then a member of the Junction City chapter #2238.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; his brothers, Joe and Jane of Waldport and Jack and Wanda of Kansas; his sons, Greg and Lisa of Monroe, Daryl and Heidi of Antelope, California, Tony and Sherri of Belfountain, Wayne and Amanda Davis of Salem, Shannon and Clint Honeycutt of Cypress, Texas and Doug Davis of Fremont, California; his 12 grandkids, Christina of Eugene, Cody of Elmira, Andra, Shannon and Stephon of Antelope, California, Tyler, Hayley and Kaitlyn of Belfountain, Felisha, Telisha and Kristina Davis of Salem, and Caitlyn Honeycutt of Cypress, Texas; and four great-grandchildren, Eayden, Leanne, Emma and Ricky, all of Elmira.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.