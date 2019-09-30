June 1, 1951 — September 24, 2019
Larry Edwin Hanson, 68, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at his home.
Larry was born June 1, 1951 in Devils Lake, North Dakota, the son of Edwin and Joyce (Dussome) Hanson. He moved to Corvallis as a child and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1970.
Larry had worked in Corvallis as the manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken and later worked several years for Hewlett-Packard in both Corvallis and Spokane. He then moved to Portland and worked as a courier prior to returning to Corvallis. Larry had resided the past 12 years in Lebanon.
Larry loved animals and supported SafeHaven Humane Society. He also enjoyed cars and jewelry.
He is survived by his brother, Curtis Hanson; sisters, Linda (Glen) Williams of Philomath, Dixie (Alton) Sullivan and Bernice (Rick) Franklin, all of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Marcine Cooley, in January 2018.
Private family services will be held.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Contributions in his memory may be made to SafeHaven Humane Society and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
