February 11, 1948 — December 26, 2018
Larry was born to Darrell and Emma Woodward in 1948 and was raised in Salem, Oregon, with his five siblings.
In 1968, he married the love of his life, Carol, and they started their family with the birth of their daughter, Laura, while he served our country at Travis Air Force Base. Following his completion of service, they returned to Oregon, where he completed college and began his career at CH2M Hill. They welcomed their son, Ryan, in 1975 and settled in Corvallis for the next 30 years.
Larry cherished time with family. His children recall growing up with frequent trips to visit grandparents, hosting parties with aunts, uncles and cousins and vacationing to visit family far away. After his retirement, family became a hobby as he passionately researched his genealogy and built and maintained an extensive family tree.
Larry also enjoyed traveling. His most recent trip was to Croatia to celebrate 50 years of marriage with Carol and their very best friends, Larry and Becky Plum.
Larry was saddened by the loss of his father; his brother, David; and his son-in-law, Reid.
He is survived by his mother, Emma; his wife, Carol; his children, Ryan (Katie) and Laura; his grandchildren, Sydney, Xia and Reese; and his siblings Lynn, Gail (Jeff), Lyle (Tammy), and Judi (Eric). He will also be missed by crowds of nieces and nephews.
Larry was an educator by nature. To quote his son, “He didn’t teach me how to do it but how to figure it out.” He continued to educate as an organ donor to science and research in order to help others “figure it out.”
The family asks memorial contributions be made to Donate Life Northwest. https://www.donatelifenw.org/.
A service to celebrate Larry will be at 10:30 a.m. on January 10 at Gethsemani Funeral Home, 11666 SE Stevens Road, Happy Valley, OR 97086.
He will be honored for his military service from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Boulevard, Portland, OR 97086. See main office for location.
