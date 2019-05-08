February 1, 1958 — May 1, 2019
Kimberly Crandall, 61, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland.
Kimberly was born in Klamath Falls to James Dale and Marie (Mitchell) Nydigger. She grew up and went to school in Albany and Siletz. She owned her own business, O.E. Thayer, manufacturing trombone valves, which were purchased by people all over the world.
Kimberly was an incredibly caring, giving, and loving person. She was artistic, hardworking, a great cook, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was also very passionate about her conservative political views. Most of all, Kimberly was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She loved her grandkids very much.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Jacob Crandall; as well as her father, James.
She is survived by her children, Molly Crandall, Katie Kimes, and Joey Hughes; mother, Marie Nydigger; twin sister, Kellie Nydigger and sister, Pam Montellano; and grandchildren, Elle Mockensturm, Alex Hughes, and Karlee Waite.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on May 11, 2019 at her home, 1036 Alandale Ave SW, Albany 97321.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
