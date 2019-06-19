August 24, 1930 — June 16, 2019
Kent Avery, 88, of Albany passed away Sunday at his home.
Born in Mangum, Oklahoma to Audrey and Emma (Wells) Avery, Kent was raised in Mangum and graduated from Mangum High School in 1949. During high school he loved playing basketball and enjoyed diving.
Shortly after high school he married the love of his life, Marcia Shumate, a union of 61 years until her passing in 2011.
Kent worked in bread sales, was a restaurant owner, and even refereed basketball for extra income while they raised their children. His entire life he enjoyed fishing. And, after retiring, he took up the game of golf and it soon became his passion. He met many wonderful friends while playing golf, and as Kent aged they would patiently help him during his rounds on the course at GCO. Kent’s family never worried about him when he was with his protective buddies.
Kent was an Oklahoma Sooner fan, as well as the Rams. He loved his Beavers too, and was a season ticket holder for the women’s basketball program.
He was an active member of Hope Church and had served as a deacon for many years at previous churches that he attended. Kent was at peace with his faith, and his desire to rejoin his wife, Marcia made him comfortable with his journey toward heaven.
Kent is survived by sons, Dale (Mary) of Moberly, Missouri, and Gale and James of Albany; daughter, Elaine Cardwell (Ed) of Albany; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia; five brothers; and two sisters.
Kent was most passionate about his family — his wife, kids, 30 grandchildren and extended family. He adored them all. He will be greatly missed by many.
A graveside service will be at 11a.m. on Thursday, June 20 at Willamette Memorial Park.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
