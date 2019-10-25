1931 — 2019
Born in Providence, Rhode Island in 1931, Ken emigrated to Coventry, England as a young boy with his family in 1933.
Ken earned a degree in Engineering and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951. He served in France and Germany, working on a wide variety of projects including air installation, material air transport, and surveying.
In 1954, while in Coventry, Ken married his loving wife, Nikki. Shortly after, they moved to California where, after ten years, he and Nikki brought their family to Corvallis, reminding them of the English countryside.
Ken joined CH2M in 1965. During his career, Ken and Nikki traveled extensively working on projects in Trinidad & Tobago and across the United States. Ken retired in 1996, enjoying travel with Nikki and spending time with family, friends and adorable dogs.
Ken served as a beacon of joy, kindness and love.
Survived by Nikki, to whom he was married 65 amazing years; his four children, Debbie, John, Colin, and Kimberly; daughter-in-law, Jolene; his five grandchildren, Lauren, Erin, Lydia, Ian, and Emily; and four great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Brooks, Edmond, and Arden.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 at Adair Village Clubhouse.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
