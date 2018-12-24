May 25, 1955 — December 9, 2018
Kenneth Merle Tanis, 63, was born in Seattle, Washington on May 25, 1955 and passed away December 9, 2018.
He grew up in Mountlake Terrace, Washington and went into the US Army, where he got his GED. During his eight years in the Army, he was stationed in Germany, where he met and married Helga. They had two children, Sandra and Kenny. Ken and Helga divorced shortly after his discharge from the service. It was then that he went to truck driving school and one year of college. He worked as a truck driver until he became disabled.
Ken loved his place in the mountains around Oroville, living with few amenities, but enjoying the view and reading. He loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed talking about them to whoever would listen.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Rutledge Scott; and father, Roland Howard Tanis.
He is survived by his stepmother, Elsie Tanis; his siblings, Larry Tanis, Dennis Tanis, Verna Hudson, Jan Hudson, Debi Schauer, Linda Schrock, and Theresa Derrick; and many nieces and nephews; his children, Sandra Chatziparasidis and Kenneth Potrek; grandchildren, Moritz Potreck and Petros Chatziparasidis, who all reside in Germany.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside memorial service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Lacomb Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in Ken's name.
