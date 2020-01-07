March 2, 1948-December 21, 2019
Kenneth was born March 2, in Zion, Illinois, he passed away December 21, 2019 in Albany.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janey, his children Chris, Nathan, Stephanie, Megan, Katie, Brandon, Hannah, Amanda, and 14 grandchildren. Ken was a 20 year Air Force Veteran. He loved traveling and lived in many places. He had 128 cars, loved animals and his family. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.