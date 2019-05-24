It is with intense sadness that we share the loss of Kenneth Earl Elliott age 74.
Ken passed away peacefully at his home in Albany on May 22, 2019.
Ken was born on August 7, 1944 in Corvallis to Milton and Zona (Nance Blain) Elliott.
He was the youngest of three boys. His first home was in Brownsville where he attended school and graduated from Central Linn High School in 1962. Ken was a talented athlete who earned varsity letters in football, basketball and track all four years of high school and held the school shot put record for many years.
Ken married his high school sweetheart Barbara Bjerke on July 3rd, 1964 at Faith Lutheran Church in Albany. Their first home was in Lebanon and later they built a home in the country outside of Albany where they raised their three children Marcy, Valerie, and Scott.
Ken worked for 24 years in the plywood industry, and later he owned his own trucking business before working for over 15 years at Hewlett Packard as a Chemical Logistics Coordinator. He retired in 2007.
Ken cherished his family. He enjoyed outdoor activities: camping, hunting, fishing, attending his grandchildren’s’ events and taking trips with friends.
Ken is survived by his wife Barb of 54 years; daughters, Marcy Elliott, Valerie (Jason) Dunkin, and son Scott Elliott. Grandchildren; Tucker, Tanner, and Tara Keuter, Wade Elliott and Blaine, Brock, and Brook Dunkin. He is also survived by son-in-law Jeff Keuter; brother Ron Elliott and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 31 at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany.
Memorial donations may be made to the Oregon Hunters Association or Central Linn Community Foundation sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.