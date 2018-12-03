December 19, 1927 — November 27, 2018
Kenneth Earl McGarry, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 90.
He was born in Corvallis to Earl and Ona McGarry, and was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1946.
During the Korean War, he was stationed in Panama as a staff sergeant for the US Army. He returned from duty long enough to marry Margaret Krietman on July 11, 1951. They had four children, Brenda, Ronald, Daniel, and Debra. Ken and Margaret later divorced in 1980.
Ken worked in the grocery business for many years before being offered an opportunity to be financed by United Grocers, who were impressed by his positive attitude and people and business skills. He opened McGarry's IGA Foodliner in 1963, and also served as president of the Independent Grocers Association for a number of years.
In 1969, Ken had an idea that there needed to be a fun place for families to go and celebrate, so he created, built, and opened The Gay Parfait ice cream parlor in Corvallis.
Ken purchased Parker and Lyon Real Estate in the early 1980s. During that time, a lovely lady answered a real estate ad for a dress shop, and as they say, “the rest is history.” Ken married Grace Bodine in July of 1984, and added to his family her two daughters, Renée and Roxanne.
Ken later worked for Town & Country Realty and Prudential. He retired from real estate at the age of 78.
He was a football fan, loved working on his rentals, reading the newspaper, and enjoyed traveling with Grace in their motor home and on trips overseas to Ireland and Scotland.
He is survived by his wife, Grace; step-daughters, Renée Kliewer (Mark), and Roxanne Bodine; daughter, Brenda Hicks (Bob), son, Ronald McGarry (Cindy), daughter-in-law, Lynda McGarry, daughter, Debra Troxel (Tim); 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marion Lowrie and Lois Bedoian; his son, Daniel McGarry; and granddaughter, Laura Brooks.
We have all been so blessed to have his huge heart full of love and positive attitude as a part of our lives.
A celebration of life will be announced and held after the first of the year.
Please visit https://www.kennie.moonlitwoods.com for more information.
