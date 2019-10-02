November 17, 1942 — September 17, 2019
Kathleen Marie (Willson) Duff, known to all as Kay, was born in Port Angeles, Washington to Pauline (Mauser) and Charles Willson. She grew up in Port Angeles and in high school was a member of the Nonette’s, a select singing group, and enjoyed traveling to away football games with her father. She then went on to the University of Washington, where she was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, graduating with a degree in marketing in 1964. Kay was recognized as the Outstanding Senior in Marketing for the Business School her senior year.
Following graduation, Kay and three close friends from Port Angeles moved to San Francisco to pursue their careers. Kay earned her Master’s degree in Marketing from San Francisco State University. It was in San Francisco that Kay met her future husband, Chris Duff. They married in 1969. In 1973, they were blessed with the arrival of their daughter, Jessica. Early in their marriage, Kay was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis which together they fought bravely until her passing. Kay and Chris celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Kay and Chris remained in the Bay area until a few years ago when they decided to move to Oregon to be closer to Jessica.
One of the many blessings for everyone who knew Kay was the fact that despite her illness, she maintained her wonderful sense of humor. Kay was baptized Lutheran and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany. She enjoyed caramel candy, music, family gatherings, and especially liked having her nails painted.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Chris of Albany; daughter, Jessica and son-in-law, Darin Schmitt of Stayton; and her sister, Paulette Willson of Port Angeles.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday October 7th at Albany St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Grace Center, 980 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.