May 28, 1940 — April 10, 2019

Please join us at 3:30 p.m. on June 1, 2019 in the Meeting House at Carmel Valley Manor to remember and celebrate the life of Kay.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rancho Cielo, Inc., PO Box 6948, Salinas, CA, 93912 or www.ranchocieloyc.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Paul Mortuary.

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Tags

Load comments