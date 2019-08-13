November 15,1950 — August 3,2019
Kathleen “Kathi", 68, of Sandy passed away on Saturday, August. 3, 2019, after a long struggle with MS.
Kathi was born November. 15, 1950 to Robert and Helen (Friedli) Irish of Shedd,. She was an eagerly awaited addition to a family of four boys, and was later joined by a younger sister.
Kathi attended Central Linn High School where she was in Honor Society and a member of the Culture Club, and was the salutatorian for the class of 1968. In 1972, she graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Food Science. On August. 26, 1972 she married James (Jim) Hallman. They had two daughters, Tricia and Stephanie.
Kathi loved talking to and connecting with others. Over the years she enjoyed owning Airedale Terriers and being involved with a group of fellow dog owners; homeschooling her youngest daughter, Stephanie; and managing her family’s home. She also helped her husband Jim with his businesses. Kathi deeply loved and trusted her Lord and Savior Jesus, and prayed faithfully for her family and friends and caregivers.
Kathi was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Robert and her daughter Tricia. She is survived by her husband Jim Hallman of Sandy; daughter Stephanie Anderson (husband Dan) and granddaughters Evelynn and Sienna of Troutdale; siblings Michael, John (wife Barb), William, Patrick, and Susan (husband Steve Beecroft); 13 nephews/nieces; and 13 great-nephews/nieces.
Donations in Kathi’s honor can be sent to Joni and Friends International Disability Center, P.O. Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.