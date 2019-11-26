May 9, 1952 — November 23, 2019
Karen Sue Gruzensky Parker, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany.
Karen was born May 9, 1952 in Spokane, Washington to Bill and Margaret Gruzensky. She attended Lacomb Elementary School, Lebanon Christian School and graduated from Laurelwood Academy in 1971.
Karen married Steve Parker December 9, 1972. They built a life in Lebanon and together had four children. Karen held various small jobs, but her priority and reason for being was her family. Karen attended the Lebanon Seventh Day Adventist church and served on numerous committees. Karen loved to detail vehicles, paint, water ski, socialize and spend time with her family. Karen was caring, giving and a great friend to everyone.
Karen is survived by her best friend Steve Parker; children Tami Kellar, Traci Parker, Tana Garner and Troy Parker; grandchildren Ryan Kellar, Makenzie Kellar, Samantha Kellar and Bryton Garner, as well as her father Bill Gruzensky; sister Jo Aline Olson; brother Willis Gruzensky and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com. Donations in her memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
