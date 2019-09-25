April 10, 1922 — September 13, 2019
Karen “Alice” Reynolds passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019, at the age of 97 in Goodyear, Arizona.
Born on April 10, 1922, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Danish immigrants Andrew and Karen Larsen, the family moved to Emmett, Idaho, where she graduated from high school and later attended business school in Boise.
On November 3, 1941, Alice married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Guy E. Reynolds, Jr., who served his country in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
After the war, Guy and Alice returned to the Pacific Northwest and Guy obtained his DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) degree from WSU. Subsequently, they established their home and business in Caldwell, Idaho, where they raised four children.
Alice became an avid and accomplished golfer, serving as President of the Caldwell Ladies Golf Association and playing the first (1963) official round on the Purple Sage Golf Course. In 1966, Dr. Guy Reynolds accepted the position as Extension Veterinarian for the State of Oregon and the family moved to Corvallis.
Living in Corvallis for 50 years, Alice studied at Oregon State University and donated many hours to the OSU Thrift Shop. She also volunteered with the Oregon Golf Association, was recognized as the Honoree Volunteer of the Year in 1997 and served on the Corvallis Country Club Board of Directors. She often traveled around the state rating golf courses and was a strong advocate for women’s golf. She loved playing bridge and Sudoku and reading. Alice will be remembered fondly for her sweet disposition, competitive spirit and kindness.
Alice was predeceased by her father, Andrew Larsen; mother, Karen Jensen Nielsen Larsen; sister, Shirley Larsen DuPuy; husband, Dr. Guy E. Reynolds, Jr; and son-in-law, Kraig Weider.
She lived independently until the age of 94. In 2016, she moved to Goodyear, Arizona to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Alice is survived by her four children, Linda Weider, Marilyn Reynolds (Lyman Gallup), Karen Moore (Chip Cracraft) and John Reynolds (Diana Coomes); five grandchildren, Allison Weider York, Ryan Weider, Daniel Moore, Guy Edmund Reynolds and Robert “Gibby” Reynolds; and eight great-grandchildren.
No memorial service is planned. Final burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Emmett, Idaho at a preannounced date and time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.