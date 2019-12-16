June 6, 1945 — December 6, 2019
June was born in Kansas and moved to Oregon, where she lived for most of her life. She was of one of seven children to her mother, Hazel Mathews. Raised on farmland as a young child, June grew to have a passion for gardening, and had quite a green thumb. June had spent over 30 years of her hardworking life as a homemaker, yet her version of being retired and being a homemaker kept her busier than she was when she worked a full time job as she landscaped and remodeled several homes for resale.
June had a heart for giving and was always willing to sacrifice her own needs for the people she cared for. Family was very important to her, and the room was always full when it came to holiday events. Christmas being her favorite holiday, she put many hours’ worth of effort into making everything just right. If you were shopping with June at Christmas time and the store closed at 11 p.m., you would be in the checkout line at 11:01 p.m.
Survived by her beloved husband Michael Glover; June is the mother of her 2 sons Joe Crawford and Bill Crawford; her 2 daughters Teresa Andersen and Tammy Bell. She is the grandmother of seven grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
June will be laid to rest at a graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
There will be a memorial service for her at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon OR 97355.
If you would like to donate flowers, please send them to arrive on December 19 at the Huston-Jost Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
