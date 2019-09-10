March 11, 1942 — September 3, 2019
Judith Ann Bailey (Judy) of Lake Oswego, Oregon passed away September 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Judy was born in Corvallis on March 11, 1942 to her parents, Vivian Pearl and Lloyd Christian Rich. She had one brother, James E. Rich. She spent her childhood in Panama and Albany.
After graduating from Albany Union High, Judy lived in Germany for a short time. Upon returning to Albany, she married the love of her life, Clifford A. Bailey in 1966. They raised their three beautiful children in Albany until moving to Lake Oswego in 1988.
Judy will always be remembered for her love and loyalty to family. She was so proud of the 53 year marriage to Cliff, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She touched the lives of so many people and greeted those she met with generosity, warmth, and grace. Judy had a curious mind and an eye for beauty. Her intelligence and keen style struck her passion for interior design, traveling and playing the piano. But above all else, she enjoyed immersing herself in a book or spending countless hours with her family and friends. Her kindness, compassion and inclusion of others will be her legacy.
Judy is survived by Cliff and her three children, Susan A. Millhollin, Peter J. Bailey and Kimberly A. Nelson. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Kailey, Jordan and Halle; and her great-grandchildren, Kayden and Malachi.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to:
Providence Hospice Foundation
c/o Providence Hospice
6410 NE Halsey Street
Portland, OR 97213
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.