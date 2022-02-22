Joyce Elaine Tomlinson

November 29, 1943 - February 8, 2022
Beloved Mother, Grammy and Great Grammy.
Joyce was born to Harold and Mildred Baker and grew up in Salem, graduating from North Salem High. After moving to Lebanon, she enjoyed working as a librarian for Waterloo Elementary until retiring. She was a beloved employee, making lifelong friends with members of the staff. After retirement Joyce moved to Albany where she made many more friends. She loved her exercise group, gardening, decorating her house according to the seasons and traveling the world. She loved going on cruises with her cousin. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchild.
She is survived by her bother Ron, children Ann Marie and Matthew, grandchildren Sage, Ethan and Elise, great granddaughter Freia Ivy and a great grandson that will be born in July.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to SafeHaven in Albany, Oregon can be made in her name.
Wilhelms in Sellwood, Oregon is handling arrangements.
