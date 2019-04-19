June 16, 1972 — April 11, 2019
Joseph William Hadley was born on June 16, 1972 in McMinnville, Oregon to father, Fredrick Hadley, and mother, Gipsy-Joann Petite. He was the middle child to two brothers, Loren Hadley and Timothy Hadley.
Joseph (Joe) was a member of the Grand Ronde tribe who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He particularly enjoyed trips to the Oregon Coast, and taking his children fishing and hunting.
Joe married Stephanie Louise Short in 1993, and together they had two daughters, Katie Louise Flowers and Anna Nicole Hadley. He adored his children and four grandchildren, Leona Louise Robbins-Hadley, Luella Lynn Robbins-Hadley, Nikaya Nicole Flowers, and Easton Ethan Flowers.
As a kid, Joe battled bone cancer in his femur which required a donor femur and an extended time in a body cast. Such battles made Joe both strong and compassionate. Joe was the type of man that would give anything for the people he loved; even if that meant the very shirt on his back. He loved with his entire being. Even when he fell on hard times, Joe was still known for being generous with whatever he had--along with his contagious sense of humor, and love of sweets and music.
Joe passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2019. He will be missed by those he loved and with whom he was yet discussing plans for shared adventures still to come.
We are celebrating Joe’s life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Church of God (Seventh Day), Marion, Oregon, 7478 Stayton Rd SE, Turner, OR 97392. We welcome anyone who would like to help celebrate the wonderful memories of Joe. Though he is gone, he will never be forgotten.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
