April 29, 1950 — March 8, 2019
Joseph P. Vandiver, 68, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
He was born April 29, 1950 in Albany to Elmer and Lovina (Conn) Vandiver. Joe grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1968.
In 1969, he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam as a communications specialist. We was honorably discharged in 1971.
Joe had many jobs during his life but retired after working at Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany until 2008 and has been a Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army for the last seven years.
He and his wife Kimberly enjoyed hiking, walking their dog, rafting, camping, and snowmobiling together. He also loved to read.
Joe is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kimberly Vandiver of Lebanon; sisters, Connie Moore of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Jeanette Spurgeon of Lebanon; brothers Norman Vandiver and his wife Jeanette of Camp Verde, Arizona and Bill Vandiver and his wife Kathy of Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lovina Vandiver.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
