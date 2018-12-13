October 28, 1945 — December 8, 2018
Jon Strong, 73, passed away in his home Saturday, December 8, after a long illness.
He was born October 28, 1945, to Ernest and Lelia (Dally) Strong. A lifelong Albany resident, Jon graduated from Albany Union High School and attended Oregon State University where he was a member of Lambda Chi. He enjoyed his college years, participating in many high jinks before finding his calling in law enforcement.
Jon began his career at the Albany Police Department working there as a patrolman from 1968-1973. He then transitioned to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, first as a deputy, then moving up the ranks to detective and retiring in 1996.
Jon's true life's joy was his work with the Freemasons. Jon joined the Masonic Order in 1979, and among his many titles, he served as Worshipful Master of Brownsville Lodge No. 36, St. John's Lodge No. 17 in Albany, and East Linn Lodge No. 44 in Lebanon. He was also a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason and served for many years as Chairman of Salem Valley Scottish Rite, and was a member of Al Kader Shrine.
He was fondly known as “Jon Dear” by the members of Oregon Eastern Star where he served as Worthy Grand Patron of the Star Seekers Grand Family in 2005-2006. Jon happily served as Worthy Patron a total of nine times alternating between Zenith Chapter No. 94 and Barzillai Chapter No. 16. He was also a charter member of Oceanside Court No. 37, Order of Amaranth.
An avid reader, Jon also enjoyed model trains, John Deere tractors, and collecting Masonic memorabilia. He was a hard worker, a loving husband, a caring father, and a loyal friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Jon was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, David and Daniel; and stepdaughter, Yvonne.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bonnie; brother, Ronald F. Strong; stepdaughters, Deborah (Murdock) Pierce, Sharon Murdock and Jackie (Barker) Smalley; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, at the Scottish Rite Center, 4090 SE Commercial Street, Salem, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a favorite snapshot to share or memorial contributions can be made in Jon's name to PAVE (Paws Assisting Veterans).
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.