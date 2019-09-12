August 13, 1976 — September 6, 2019
Jonathan ran into the arms of Jesus on September 6 after a 4 and a half month battle with leukemia. Thanks to his brother, Jedidiah, and his incredible blood cell donation, Jonathan was cancer free when he left this earth. Unfortunately, the treatment took a toll on his body.
Our family is extremely thankful for the staff at OHSU, who worked hard day and night to provide Jonathan with the best care possible. And to our community, we will never be able to extend enough thanks for your continuous support, love, and prayers. Our hearts are forever changed by your generosity.
Jonathan is survived by his parents, John and LaWanda; his loving wife of 20 years, Kiffaney; daughters, Ashley Faith and Jayden Grace; son, Jonathan Aaron Jr, (all from Albany); daughter, Deja and grandson, Rome in Copperopolis, California; and his siblings, Jessikah, Jedidiah (and wife Andrea), Jerrad, Josiah (and wife Erienne), Jennifer (and husband Evan), and sister-inlaw Kara Collins. He will be greatly missed by all 10 of his nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Jon Jon (the baby whisperer).
Jonathan was an excellent husband, father, brother and son. He was a master in his tile work, he spoiled his large collection of snakes, and he enjoyed the annual “Man Trip” with his Dad and brothers every summer to Eastern Oregon to “recycle the sage rats.”
Our hearts are broken that he is no longer with us, but we find comfort in knowing he is completely healed and spending eternity with Jesus and we will see him again!
Join our family and friends as we celebrate his life at 11 a.m. on September 19, at South Albany Community Church. In honor of his memory, please wear a white t-shirt, jeans, and slides. He’ll love it.
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.