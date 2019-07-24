November 17, 1922 - July 20, 2019
Johnie Russ Fagan, 96, of Sweet Home died July 20, 2019.
He was born on November 17, 1922 in Licking, Missouri to John Perry and Minnie A. (Mooney) Fagan.
A longtime resident of Sweet Home, he owned and operated several businesses in the area, including the Sweet Home Laundromat and Sweet Home RV, before his retirement.
He was a World War II Navy veteran, having served on the USS Puget Sound.
He loved wintering in Arizona and spending time with his family. He spent many summers at the Oregon coast salmon fishing and many falls in Blue Mountains hunting deer and elk.
His smile and laughter will be missed by all whoever saw or heard him.
He is survived by step-sons, Deon and Bobby (Connie) Dearborn; step-daughter, Scherry (Rick) Lannom; grandsons, Russ (Lisa) and Dwayne Fagan, Jon and Jason (Brittany) Dearborn, Chris Lannom, Kyle (Janna) Dearborn; granddaughters, Daleen Fagan McDonald, Brigitte Fagan, Brandi (Scott) Lannom May, Sarah (Bryce) Dearborn Hammerschmith and a very large extended family that includes daughter-in-law, Joanne Fagan; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Ardith Fagan; his son, Larry Dale Fagan; grandson, Jack Glen Fagan; three sisters, Stella, Dovie, and Isa and six half-brothers and seven half-sisters.
Viewing will be at Noon on Tuesday, July 30 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will follow viewing at 1p.m. Final burial with military honors will be at Lewis Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
