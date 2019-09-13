March 11, 1947 — September 9, 2019
John Spencer Helvie, 72, went to be with his Lord on September 9, 2019. His son, Donald was with him at the time of his passing. Death was due to complications from a systemic infection.
He was born in Sweet Home on March 11, 1947. He was adopted by Lester and Virginia Helvie. He went to Sweet Home schools, graduating in 1965.
He met the love of his life, Phyllis Fenner on a blind date in 1967 and they were married in June of 1968. They were blessed with four sons, Jeffrey Lynn (Stacy), Chad Daniel (deceased) Dustin Jon, and Donald Steven (Amanda). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Zebediah John, Deanna Grace, Gabriella Marie, and Christopher Jon, who were proud to call him Papa.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17 at Andreason’s Funeral Home, 320 N. 6th Street, Springfield, OR. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Safehaven Humane Society or a charity of your choosing.
