August 15, 1957 — May 22, 2019
John Zimmerman, age 61, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
He was born in Corvallis to John Zimmerman and Nancy Gribble Trueax.
He worked in many lumber positions throughout his life. He also worked for the City of Lebanon’s maintenance department.
Survivors include daughters, Cindi Martinez and Kellie Zimmerman, both of Colorado and Jennifer Arnold of Oregon; and sisters, Dana Werner and Darcy Womack of Oregon; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Victor Zimmerman.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on August 2, 2019 at Avery Park in Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.
