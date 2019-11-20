January 7, 1924 — November 16, 2019
John Frederick Bell, 95, of Corvallis died Saturday, November 16, 2019.
He was born on January 7, 1924 in Ashland, Oregon the son of Lilly Davy and James Roderick Bell. John graduated from Ashland High School in 1942. While attending high school he played football and tennis.
He served in 10th Mountain Division during World War II. Trained in the Ski Troops in Colorado and also served in the Philippines.
John married to Myrna Elizabeth Perry on August 19, 1950 in Lakeview, Oregon.
He received a Bachelor’s of Forestry from Oregon State University in 1949, his Master’s of Forest Economics from Duke University in 1951 and his Ph.D. in Forestry from University of Michigan in 1970. John was Professor of Forest Management at Oregon State University and a Consulting Forester.
John received Fellow Award in Society of American Foresters, Outstanding Alumni Award from College of Forestry, and Lifetime Achievement Award from Oregon Society of American Forestry. John served as Chairman of Benton County Republicans.
He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various leadership positions throughout his life. He served in the Portland Temple for 21 years.
John Loved to travel, play racquetball, hike, ski, spend time at the beach and in the mountains, and follow OSU sports.
He is survived by his wife Myrna; four children: Cheri Mains, Marilyn Mason, Jim Bell, and Marla Rogers and their spouses, children, and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd, Corvallis. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Park. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
