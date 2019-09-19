March 25, 1950 — September 2, 2019
Although Joel was born in San Bernardino, California, he spent most of his life in Blodgett, Oregon where he became a much-loved community member.
Joel was artistic, had an incredible sense of humor, and was a loyal friend. He liked to say he was a graduate of The Fresh Air University and was self-educated in music, art, pottery, and engineering. Joel was fond of learning jokes that he would spring on you at unexpected times creating mirth and laughter. He saw the humor in most everything and would even make fun of difficult situations. Because of this, Joel was much loved by his community in Summit, Oregon. And, Joel loved his community which he regarded as his family.
He was active in various Summit Festivals where he played music and shared jokes. Whenever someone needed help, Joel would respond without hesitation. He was thoughtful, kind and gentle…excellent qualities in a friend! Joel was also very creative and artistic. Playing his guitar was his love and gave him much comfort. He also worked with clay and even made his own wood-fired kiln where he successfully fired his own pots.
Later, he built fences, did stone-work, and landscaped. He was very meticulous about his work; it was more important to Joel to get the project done right rather than done quickly.
As well as long-time friends in his community, Joel leaves a brother and two sisters and their spouses and children, all of whom will remember Joel with great fondness. His gift of love for those around him will be sorely missed.
There will be a celebration of his life at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at the Summit Community Center. Bring photos, stories, and a potluck dish to share.
