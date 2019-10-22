June 21, 1960 — October 14, 2019
Jody was born on June 21, 1960 in Bandon, Oregon to Jack and Trudy (Fitzhugh) Kalina. She grew up in Scio and graduated from Crescent Valley High in 1979.
She married Rick Paradis in March 1980 and they spent their first year in Korea. Jody raised two boys, Bill and Chris. She loved taking care of kids and left her imprint on many of her nieces and nephews.
She achieved her nursing degree from LBCC in 1990 and worked at Good Sam for 37 years. The last eight years at Ambulatory Infusion. She loved her coworkers and her patients very much.
Her passions were nursing, grandkids, and the beach. She loved finding agates, teaching kids to bake, and providing loving care to her patients. Jody was always ready to help everyone, but never asked for help herself.
She was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in April of 2017 and was forced to retire in January of 2018. She was winning her battle with cancer but was done in by other medical problems.
Jody is survived by her mother, Trudy; her brother, Josh (Sally); her husband, Rick; and sons, Bill (Lindsey) and Chris (Erin). She has two granddaughters, Oriel and Renna.
A celebration of life will be held later.
You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
