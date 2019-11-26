Joanne Grace Peebler

March 7, 1926 – November 22, 2019
Joanne G. Peebler, 93, of Albany, passed away at Boone Ridge Senior Living in Salem.
The daughter of John and Mary (Harder) Buchanan, Joanne was born and raised in Albany on the family homestead on Harder Lane. She was a lifelong Albany resident until May 2019.
Joanne graduated from Albany High School in 1944 and married the man of her life, Don Peebler, on January 4, 1946. Joanne was a stay-at-home mom for many years raising their two children Judy and Steve.
She re-entered the workforce at Citizens Valley Bank (Key Bank) and worked as a teller for many years until her retirement in 1986.
Joanne loved her yard and garden and could always be found outside tending to it. Joanne also loved spending time with her husband and family on the many trips to Hawaii throughout her life.
Joanne was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Elks in Albany.
Joanne is survived by her daughter, Judy and her husband Chuck Monschein ; grandchildren, Stephany and her husband Jason Johnson, Cam and his wife Jennifer Ellis; Great-grandchildren, Kora and Brynn Johnson and Logan and Colton Ellis.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don; son, Steven; brother, Thomas Buchanan and sister, Norma Smith.
At Joanne’s request no services will be held.
Many thanks go to the exceptional and patient staff at Salem Transitional Care (Avamere), Boone Ridge Senior Living, Serenity Hospice and Jennifer Ellis for caring to Joanne as she transitioned from independent home living through end-of-life care.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.