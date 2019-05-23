June 26, 1939 — May 13, 2019
Joann passed away on May 13, 2019 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Joann was born in Salem, Oregon to Gerald Holmes Davis and Beatrice Lucille Livingstone. She attended school in the Salem area and was married to Terry McMackin on July 4th 1957.
She lived the majority of her life in the Corvallis, Philomath and Monroe areas. Joann was a long time office employee at Consumers Power.
Joann enjoyed working in her yard, shopping for antiques and spending time with her family. Joann is survived by her husband of sixty one years, Terry McMackin; her son, Bret and his wife, Janice; Grandchildren, Sonja, Blair (Lisa); and great-granddaughter, Zoeila. She is also survived by three sisters; one step-sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joann’s fun disposition and good nature will be missed by many.
Family and friends are invited to her memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis.
